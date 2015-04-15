CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
By Michael Turner
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Karim Movaghar to head its CEEMEA debt capital markets team and has hired Josh Presley from Credit Suisse to work on the syndicate desk, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Movaghar will report to Fernando Vicario and Marc Tempelman, co-heads of EMEA corporate banking and DCM. He replaces the recently departed Alex von Sponeck.
Movaghar has been BAML's head of emerging market and corporate debt syndicate since 2011, and before that was at Morgan Stanley.
Meanwhile Josh Presley will join the US house as a director, focusing on emerging market and corporate transactions.
Based in London, Presley will report to Jeff Tannenbaum.
At Credit Suisse, David Anthony, who is already on the syndicate desk covering corporates, will take on Presley's old responsibilities, according to a bank spokesperson. (Reporting By Sudip Roy, writing by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company