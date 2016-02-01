(Corrects fourth paragraph to indicate Dominick reports to
Warner, not Neil Radey)
By Dan Freed
Jan 29 Credit Suisse Group AG said
Friday it has hired Paula Dominick from Bank of America Corp
to the position of chief compliance officer for the
Americas.
Dominick spent more than 10 years in various senior
positions at Bank of America, including chief compliance officer
and interim chief risk officer. Most recently, she was managing
director and strategy executive working on a cost cutting
project at the bank called "Simplify and Improve," the bank
said.
Prior to joining Bank of America, Dominick spent 18 years at
Goldman Sachs, where she was head of credit research.
Dominick did not return calls to her office at Credit
Suisse. She reports to Lara Warner, chief compliance and
regulatory affairs officer, a Credit Suisse spokesman said.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)