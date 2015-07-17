By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, July 17 A federal judge has dismissed
National Football League star Dwight Freeney's lawsuit against
Bank of America Corp and a stockbroker, ruling that
Freeney sued the wrong parties in alleging that he was defrauded
of more than $20 million.
The pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler sued the bank,
its Bank of America N.A. subsidiary and Merrill Lynch financial
adviser Michael Bock in February. He asserted that Bock's
brokerage team in Miami Beach, Florida, exaggerated its
financial management skills and business expertise. He also said
they withheld facts about the checkered past of Bock's ex-wife,
who later served time for defrauding Freeney.
Truthful disclosure would have dissuaded Freeney from
agreeing to become a "BofA client or to entrust the management
of his assets, investments and income to BofA," according to the
complaint.
In a decision issued late on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge
Margaret Morrow dismissed the claim, saying it failed to link
the bank to the Merrill employees who allegedly defrauded
Freeney. The decision said Freeney never proved that Bank of
America employed the brokers who joined Merrill's global wealth
and investment management division in April 2009, three months
after the second biggest U.S. bank by assets bought Merrill.
In the California federal court decision seen by Reuters on
Friday, the judge also granted Bock's motion to dismiss the case
against him.
Jeffery Isaacs, Freeney's Los Angeles-based attorney, said
he will file an amended complaint that names the bank as
"successor in interest" to Merrill Lynch & Co., as well as
Merrill's main brokerage unit as defendants.
"Bank of America's structure is so convoluted and Byzantine
that looking from the outside it is very hard to identify the
correct corporate parties," said Isaacs, a former chief of the
major fraud section in the U.S. Attorney's office in Los
Angeles.
Isaacs said Freeney, a free agent who has played for the
Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers, was convinced that he
was a bank client, not a brokerage client, because of the broad
range of cash management, business planning and investment
services marketed to him as a "comprehensive concierge service."
He said Freeney is not taking the case to arbitration, as
required by Merrill's client account agreements, because of
"serious problems" with the agreements and because the pertinent
issues are "too complex" for arbitration.
Merrill Lynch spokesman William Halldin said the bank is
pleased with the decision and sympathizes with Freeney as the
victim of a crime that was unrelated to Merrill employees.
In 2012, the FBI arrested Bock's ex-wife Eva Weinberg, who
had previously worked at Merrill, and Michael Stern, an
associate. They pled guilty to wire fraud, related in part to a
scheme in which she opened a firm called Global Wealth
Management and became Freeney's business manager.
Stern is serving a 13-year prison term. Weinberg is on
supervised relief following six months of incarceration.
