(Additional detail throughout)

June 2 Bank of America Corp is on track for mid-single digit revenue growth in its trading businesses in the second quarter from a year ago, according to Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan.

Speaking at an industry conference on Thursday, Moynihan said fixed income revenue, which accounts for about two-thirds of the trading business, was up, while equities, which account for a smaller portion, were down so far in the quarter.

Bank of America posted revenue of about $2.15 billion from fixed income currencies and commodities trading in the second quarter of 2015, while equities trading revenue was about $1.18 billion.

The expected growth would follow a difficult first quarter, when volatile markets reduced revenue at most banks and put acquisitions and initial public offerings to a virtual standstill. Bank of America's trading revenue fell by 1.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Moynihan said that despite the rebound in trading, deal activity remained muted.

"The investment bank's going to take longer to recover," he said.

Regarding other aspects of Bank of America's business, Moynihan said loans to both consumers and businesses were performing well, outside of the oil and gas industry.

Still, he said the bank's exposure to oil and gas loans was "manageable" and "stabilizing." (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York)