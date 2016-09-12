BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Bank of America Corp. is on track to post higher third quarter revenues in its investment banking business compared to the second quarter, the head of the unit said at an industry event Monday.
"The second quarter was much better than the first and the third quarter again is proving to be a better quarter from a revenue and activity perspective than the second quarter has been," said Christian Meissner, head of the global corporate and investment banking business for Bank of America. (Reporting by Dan Freed)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.