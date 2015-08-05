(Adds $81 million in clients assets being pulled from Advantage fund)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON Aug 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch is telling its financial advisers to pull clients' money from billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson's Advantage fund and said they are not permitted to put new money into one of his other portfolios.

The bank said it has reviewed both funds and is concerned that their concentrated bets on illiquid investments have made them too risky, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Paulson's New York-based Paulson & Co has made bets on Puerto Rico, expecting the island to emerge from its debt crisis, as well as on Greece. The firm has also made bets on mergers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Bank of America's Merrill Lynch wealth management unit is withdrawing $81 million in client assets from Paulson's Advantage fund, which has assets of $2.5 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

Customers at BoA's wealth division who put money into Paulson's Advantage fund will get their money back in late September or early October, the bank told its financial advisers in the letter.

At the same time, Bank of America is prohibiting clients from putting new money into the Paulson Special Situation fund, as that portfolio has been placed on a watch list.

The action was first reported by the New York Times. A Paulson spokeswoman reached by Reuters declined to comment.

The bank said that Paulson has agreed not to make any new private equity investments in the Special Situation fund, which was launched in as a bet on the recovery of the housing sector in the United States. It has since made broader investments outside of the United States.

The bank's decision represents bad news for one of the industry's biggest investors - Paulson & Co oversees $20 billion - only a few years after the manager made headlines with multibillion-dollar payoffs on savvy bets against an overheated housing market and that gold would rise.

Three years ago, Morgan Stanley told its financial advisers to pull client money out of the Paulson Advantage fund.

The Advantage fund was up 2.2 percent in the first half of the year. Numbers for July have not been released. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts and Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)