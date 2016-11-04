NEW YORK Nov 4 Bank of America Corp has
been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging
exorbitant fees to thousands of former Arizona prison inmates
who were issued debit cards when they were released.
Filed on Thursday in federal court in Phoenix, the lawsuit
accused the bank of exploiting "one of the most vulnerable
groups imaginable" - individuals coming out of prison without a
job or sometimes even a place to go.
The prepaid cards are issued to prisoners to return money
confiscated when they were arrested or that they earned through
work programs.
Prisoners are given no choice other than the fee-laden cards
to obtain their own money from inmate accounts, the complaint
said. Charges include some that ordinary consumers would not
have to pay, such as $15 to withdraw money at a bank teller
window, the complaint said.
"They get charged a fee just to walk up to a teller to find
out how much money they have in their accounts," said Richard
Golomb, lead counsel for the ex-prisoners. The fees are based on
a debit card contract "that they never agreed to and never
signed," he said.
Representatives of Bank of America and the Arizona
Department of Corrections could not immediately be reached for
comment.
More than 19,000 inmates are released each year by the
Arizona Department of Corrections, the lawsuit said. Bank of
America can impose whatever terms it wants because it has an
exclusive right to provide the debit cards to Arizona inmates,
the lawsuit said.
Bank of America is the latest bank to face a lawsuit over
prepaid cards issued to prisoners. JPMorgan Chase & Co
in August agreed to pay $446,822 to settle a similar action
stemming from its contract with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to
issue debit cards to ex-inmates nationwide.
According to the complaint against Bank of America, the
debit cards exploit a loophole in federal regulations that
protect the rights of other consumers.
Under the U.S. Electronic Funds Transfer Act and related
regulations, companies cannot force individuals to receive wages
on prepaid debit cards, but that rule applies to "recurring"
payments, not one-time payments to former inmates, the lawsuit
said.
The case is: Brill et al v Bank of America, U.S. District
Court, Arizona District, No 16-cv-3817
