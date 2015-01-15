Jan 15 Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely due to lower revenue from fixed-income trading.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.74 billion, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $3.18 billion, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:ID:nBw16jrpDa]

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

(Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore and Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)