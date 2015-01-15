ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
Jan 15 Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely due to lower revenue from fixed-income trading.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.74 billion, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $3.18 billion, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:ID:nBw16jrpDa]
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.