* Fourth-qtr EPS $0.29 vs. est. $0.26
* Non-interest expenses fall 2.3 pct
* Total revenue rises 4.3 pct
* Bank has $21.3 bln in energy-related loans, 2 pct of total
* Shares down 2 pct at midday
By Sweta Singh
Jan 19 Bank of America Corp joined other
lenders in expressing concern about weak oil prices after the
No. 2 U.S. bank by assets reported better-than-expected
quarterly earnings, helped by a drop in costs and revenue rises
in most of its businesses.
U.S. banks, like their global counterparts, have had a rough
year as falling oil prices and worries about slowing growth in
China contributed to weakness in credit markets, pressuring
revenue growth. The new year also started on a grim note as oil
prices fell below $30 a barrel and stock prices slumped.
Bank of America said on Tuesday its provision for credit
losses in global banking increased by $264 million in the
quarter ended Dec. 31, mainly due to higher energy-related
charge-offs and reserve increases for energy exposure.
The bank has $21.3 billion in energy-related loans,
representing about 2 percent of total loans, Chief Financial
Officer Paul Donofrio said on call with reporters.
"As we continue to assess and react to future changes in the
energy sector we could see lumpiness that could potentially
drive provision expense over $900 million," he said on a later
call with analysts.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
said last week they had increased provision for sour loans
related to their energy portfolio.
BofA said its net income attributable to common shareholders
rose to 9.8 percent $3.01 billion, or 28 cents per share, in the
quarter, helping the bank achieve its highest annual profit in
nearly a decade.
On an adjusted basis, the bank earned 29 cents per share,
topping analysts average estimate of 26 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Non-interest expenses fell 2.3 percent to $13.87 billion,
mainly due to a 28 percent drop in costs, excluding litigation,
in the bank's legacy asset and servicing unit, which houses many
of the bad loans inherited when it took over Countrywide
Financial Corp in 2008.
"Our key conclusion from the results is that Bank of America
continues to make progress on its key priorities of growing
loans and business volumes to drive higher revenue and reducing
core expenses," Eric Wasserstrom, an analyst at Guggenheim
Securities, wrote in a note to clients.
"However, the deterioration in energy lending may undermine
this progress in the short term," he added.
The bank's shares were down 2 percent at midday after rising
as much as 2.2 percent in early trading.
FIXED-INCOME REVENUE RISES
BofA has been hit by high legal costs since the financial
crisis, undermining many of the cost cutting initiatives
initiated by Chief Executive Brian Moynihan.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender has been slashing
billions of dollars in costs in its commercial lending,
investment banking and wealth management businesses in efforts
to mitigate sluggish revenue growth.
"We'll continue our sharp focus on risk management and we'll
continue our cost discipline as we look to continue to improve
return on capital metrics of our company," Moynihan said on the
analysts' call.
BofA's total revenue rose 4.3 percent to $19.53 billion in
the fourth quarter, with revenue from consumer banking, BofA's
largest business, increasing 0.4 percent.
Global markets revenue rose 31 percent to $3.13 billion,
accounting for 16 percent of total revenue. Revenue from
fixed-income trading rose 20 percent.
Total net charge-offs rose 30 percent to $1.14 billion.
Up to Friday's close of $14.46, BofA's stock had fallen 14
percent this year, compared with a 12.9 percent fall in the KBW
Bank Index. The stock fell 5.9 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh, additional reporting by Ankur
Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)