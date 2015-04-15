April 15 Bank of America Corp, the No. 2
U.S. bank by assets, reported a first-quarter profit of $2.98
billion, compared with a surprise loss a year earlier when it
took a charge of $6 billion for litigation expenses.
BofA reported net income attributable to common shareholders
of 27 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared
with a loss of 5 cents per share a year earlier.
The results included a charge of 6 cents per share in annual
retirement incentive costs and a 3-cent charge for
market-related net interest income adjustments.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was not immediately clear if the figures reported on
Wednesday were comparable.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anil D'Silva in Bangaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr)