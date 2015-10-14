By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 14 Bank of America Corp
said its wealth management business' income plunged 19 percent
in the third quarter, underscoring how stock market selloffs can
torpedo even an area that banks see as relatively safe and
stable.
The bank said that with the U.S. stock market falling during
the quarter, many clients shrank from trading, cutting the
brokerage unit's commission revenue. There were also fewer
initial public offerings and sales of new mutual funds to help
generate commission income. The value of client accounts also
fell, which reduced its revenue from clients that pay a
percentage of their brokerage assets as a fee.
"When market activity is lower, we tend to see less activity
in the transactional side of that business," said Chief
Financial Officer Paul Donofrio, speaking on a conference call
with analysts.
The lower revenue helped cut net income in the bank's wealth
and investment management unit, which includes its Merrill Lynch
brokerage business, to $656 million in the most recent quarter
from $812 million in the year-ago quarter.
Banks across Wall Street, including Morgan Stanley,
which reports its results on Monday, have been investing in
their wealth management businesses, which can provide more
stable revenue than their trading arms.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 percent during
the third quarter, including an 11 percent drop during one week
in August. When revenue declines at brokerage businesses, profit
can fall much more because wealth management has high fixed
costs. Bank of America's wealth management revenue fell 4.2
percent, which triggered the 19 percent profit drop.
At least some of those fixed costs come from recruiting
experienced new brokers, who can increase the bank's future
revenue by bringing clients with them. Experienced brokers
usually demand guaranteed bonuses to switch firms.
BofA Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said he is not
interested in slowing down on recruitment to cut costs for now.
"We still believe the right trade is to continue to invest
in growth," Moynihan said on the conference call.
Merrill Lynch had 14,563 advisors at the end of the quarter,
up 193 from the second quarter.
"At the end of the day, if they're adding to that business
they are going to have some profit hits during problematic
markets," said George Pearkes, an analyst at Bespoke Investment
Group, an asset management firm in Harrison, New York.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz, editing by Dan Wilchins and
Christian Plumb)