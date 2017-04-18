By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 Bank of America's
wealth business reported revenue climbed 3 percent to $4.6
billion in the first quarter this year from last year on higher
client assets under management and fees, Bank of America Chief
Financial Officer Paul Donofrio said Tuesday.
The results come amid the backdrop of the bank's decision to
break from its wealth management peers and wind down its
commissions-based retirement business to prepare for a new U.S.
Labor Department fiduciary rule set to take effect on June 9.
"These solid results were produced in a period of change for
the industry as firms and clients anticipate new fiduciary
standards and other market dynamics such as the shift between
active and passive investing," Donofrio said on a call with
analysts.
The bank's Global Wealth and Investment Management division,
which includes Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust, reported long-term
assets under managed surged to $29.2 billion in the three months
ended March 31 from $18.9 billion in the fourth quarter last
year.
The unit's pretax profit margin, a key metric that can show
growth across business segments, rose to 27 percent from 26
percent a year earlier.
Overall, the second-largest U.S. bank's total revenue rose
about 7 percent to $22.45 billion, beating the estimate of
$21.61 billion.
Last month, Merrill Lynch partly walked back its statement
that it would completely end commissions-paying retirement
accounts because the fiduciary rule, which requires brokers to
put retirement clients' interests first, was delayed by 60 days
from the original implementation date of April 10.
Nonetheless, the portion of advisers with more than half of
their clients enrolled in fee-based accounts, which pay an
adviser a flat-fee rather than a commission, continued to rise
this quarter, up 2 percent to 66 percent of advisers compared to
the prior quarter.
On the call with analysts, Donofrio acknowledged that
transactional brokerage revenue continued to decline as part of
the firm's move away from commissions-paying accounts. However,
it was offset by the growth in assets under management and fees.
Merrill Lynch revenue rose 5 percent to $3.78 billion from
the prior quarter on higher asset management fees and net
interest income.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)