Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, July 15
of America's wealth management business fell five
percent from the same quarter last year, bank executives said on
Wednesday, weighed down by low interest rates and increased
costs for new advisers.
The bank's Global Wealth and Investment Management business,
which includes Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust, reported a net
income of $690 million for the quarter ended June 30, down $36
million from second quarter 2014.
The wealth business hired more than 850 advisers over the
last year, including 525 advisers to Merrill Lynch and 333
advisers to Merrill Edge, the brokerage unit for less wealthy
clients that is based in bank branches.
Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said
the business is committed to hiring experienced advisers and
training new ones, although those advisers will take time to
build up their businesses.
"That should be to our benefit over time but it's having a
drag in profitability right now because it's an investment,"
Moynihan said Wednesday on a call with analysts.
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama