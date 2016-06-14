June 14 Bank of America will continue to increase the number of salespeople as it scales back on support staff, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an industry conference in New York, Thong Nguyen, head of retail banking, said sales positions, which used to account for five percent of employees, now account for 30 percent. That ratio will get to 40 percent next year and eventually reach 50 percent, he said.

