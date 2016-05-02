May 2 Bank of America settled four mortgage-related complaints brought against it by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle, Bank of America disclosed in its quarterly earnings filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Substantially all" of the $190 million settlement was previously accrued, the bank stated in its filing. A call to a spokesperson for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle was not immediately returned. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler)