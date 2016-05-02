MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi sale of the century lures foreign investment banks, PE firms
* Riyadh aims to raise around $200 bln via privatisation scheme
May 2 Bank of America settled four mortgage-related complaints brought against it by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle, Bank of America disclosed in its quarterly earnings filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Substantially all" of the $190 million settlement was previously accrued, the bank stated in its filing. A call to a spokesperson for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle was not immediately returned. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Riyadh aims to raise around $200 bln via privatisation scheme
* Lendingclub announces Steve Allocca as company's new president