BRIEF-Philippine national bank confirms news article posted in the Philippine Star
* Confirms news article "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets P3.5 B capex" posted in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 6 Investors in Bank of America Corp backed the company's executive compensation, board nominations and opposition to shareholder proposals in votes at their annual meeting on Wednesday.
The company summarized the results and said it will release final vote tallies within four days.
Lead director Jack Bovender said that shareholders he talked to in recent weeks had been right to fault the board for changing company bylaws in October to allow CEO Brian Moynihan to also be chairman. The company said on Monday it will hold another vote on the combined roles no later than next year's meeting. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Confirms news article "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets P3.5 B capex" posted in the Philippine Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit before tax of 16 million naira versus loss of 112 million naira year ago