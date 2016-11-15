NEW YORK Nov 15 Bank of America Corp is
on track to report better fourth-quarter trading revenue because
of higher volumes around the U.S. presidential election, Chief
Operating Officer Tom Montag said on Tuesday.
"Quarter-to-date has continued to be pretty good relative to
last year," Montag said at an industry conference in New York.
"Not as robust as the third quarter was but still double-digit
improvement ... year-over-year."
Bank of America's client trading volumes on both the New
York Stock Exchange and in Japan were higher than ever due to
the election, he added.
Montag also said he hopes the election of Donald Trump will
allow the bank to save money complying with post-crisis
regulations such as the Volcker Rule, which is intended to
prevent banks from making big directional bets on the market.
Trump and certain influential members of Congress have
indicated they will dismantle or change Dodd-Frank, the sweeping
reform law passed in 2010. Montag is being "a little more
cautious" about spending money on regulatory compliance until
there is clarity on what will be done, he said.
"There is a chance they change something in Volcker, maybe
they change it appreciably," Montag said.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)