May 31 Bank of America Corp's U.S. Trust
business
plans to add more than 100 financial advisers who cater to the
super-rich as part of its strategy to grow wealth-management
revenue, a U.S. Trust executive said on Tuesday.
The number of private client advisers will rise to more than
450 from 323 over the next three years, Keith Banks, president
of U.S. Trust said at a financial services conference in New
York.
The move is the latest indication that big banks are
emphasizing wealth management as a strategy to grow revenue
while putting relatively little capital at risk, and the number
of financial advisers at U.S. Trust is already at an all-time
high.
The growth will come from new hires and an internal training
program, Banks said. U.S. Trust also plans to hire more
portfolio managers and trust officers to support the advisers,
he added.
U.S. Trust clients typically have assets of at least $3
million, according to the joint presentation by Banks and
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management head John Thiel.
Despite growing competition, banks continue to cite
demographic trends to justify their emphasis on wealth
management. Wells Fargo & Co, Morgan Stanley and
UBS Group AG are among those competing with Bank of
America for talent and customers in U.S. wealth management.
Wealth and investment management generated $4.4 billion in
first quarter revenue for Bank of America, 21 percent of the
total. Bank of America oversees $2.5 trillion in total assets,
including $390 billion at U.S. Trust.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)