Jan 31 Bank of America Corp will more
clearly disclose the fees it charges clients of its Merrill
Lynch wealth management business, according to a statement from
bank spokeswoman Susan McCabe.
The change, encompassing a range of services such as trading
commissions, ATM usage and investment advice, will begin when
the bank mails out January client statements in a few days.
"The enhancements are being made based on what our clients
are telling us they'd like to see," McCabe said in the
statement.
Brokerage firms are under more pressure to show that they
are acting in their clients' best interest as a result of a
Department of Labor rule on retirement advice set to go into
effect in April.
While some observers expect the Trump administration to pare
back the rule or scrap it entirely, certain firms are choosing
nonetheless to be more transparent about how they charge their
clients.
"If there is a delay we look forward to working with the new
administration, the new Secretary of Labor, and other relevant
agencies to improve current rules and regulations for the
benefit of our clients," said Merrill Lynch wealth management
head Andy Sieg, in a statement.
Bloomberg News first reported on the change.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)