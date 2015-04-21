BANGKOK, April 21 Bank of Ayudhya PCL, Thailand's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter net profit due to higher loan growth after integration with the Thai unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Net profit was 4.33 billion baht ($134 million) for the January-March quarter, compared with the 4 billion baht average forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters. The bank posted a profit of 3.27 billion baht a year earlier.

First-quarter lending rose 22 percent from the previous quarter after loan portfolio from MUFG's Thai operation was transferred the bank, it said in a statement.

Bank of Ayudhya, 76.88 percent owned by MUFG, aims for a loan-growth target of 7-9 percent in 2015, based on assumption that Thai economy will grow 3.8 percent, it said. ($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)