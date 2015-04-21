BANGKOK, April 21 Bank of Ayudhya PCL,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 32 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit due to higher loan growth after
integration with the Thai unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group (MUFG).
Net profit was 4.33 billion baht ($134 million) for the
January-March quarter, compared with the 4 billion baht average
forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters. The bank posted a
profit of 3.27 billion baht a year earlier.
First-quarter lending rose 22 percent from the previous
quarter after loan portfolio from MUFG's Thai operation was
transferred the bank, it said in a statement.
Bank of Ayudhya, 76.88 percent owned by MUFG, aims for a
loan-growth target of 7-9 percent in 2015, based on assumption
that Thai economy will grow 3.8 percent, it said.
($1 = 32.40 Baht)
