BANGKOK Oct 21 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said its third-quarter net profit rose 38 percent from a year earlier due to higher net interest income and loan growth after its biggest shareholder transferred over some business.

Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), posted a net profit of 4.9 billion baht ($138 million) versus 3.5 billion baht a year earlier. Phillip Securities had forecast net profit of 4.6 billion baht for the quarter.

The bank's loans grew 22.1 percent in the first nine months thanks to a transfer of loans from MUFG's Bangkok branch, it said in a statement. ($1 = 35.4000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)