NEW DELHI Oct 13 India's Enforcement Directorate has arrested four people in a case of suspected money laundering through a branch of state-run Bank of Baroda , it said on Tuesday.

None of the four is an employee of the bank.

Bank of Baroda, the second-biggest Indian state-run lender, said on Monday it had suspended two senior executives at one of its branches in New Delhi as part of the same probe.

The four people arrested are described by the agency responsible for fighting financial crimes as coordinators or middle men. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)