NEW DELHI Oct 13 Indian authorities on Monday
arrested six people including two employees of state-run Bank of
Baroda, in a probe into the suspected laundering of
about 60 billion rupees ($922 million) through one of its
branches.
"The investigation so far revealed their (the employees')
alleged involvement in facilitating the foreign remittances by
violating ... procedures/guidelines," India's Central Bureau of
Investigation said in a statement.
Separately, India's Enforcement Directorate, responsible for
fighting financial crime, arrested four others, describing them
of acting as coordinators or middle men.
Over the weekend, police said they had searched the offices
of 50 companies as part of a probe into the case, launched at
the bank's behest.
The bank said on Monday as far as it was aware any loss
would be insignificant as a result of case.
