AIZAWL, India Oct 15 India's central bank is
also looking into a case of suspected money laundering by a
branch of state-run lender Bank of Baroda, Reserve Bank
of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Thursday.
The comments come as India's Central Bureau of Investigation
and the Directorate of Enforcement, which is responsible for
fighting financial crime, are probing whether there was illegal
transfers of money outside the country using the Bank of Baroda
branch.
Bank of Baroda has suspended two employees at the branch
involved in the case, and has said as far as it was aware any
loss would be insignificant as a result of the case.
"As far as Bank of Baroda matter is concerned, right now
investigations are going on (that a) couple of agencies are
working on," said Mundra.
"This being the case, we are also looking into the matter
from our side."
Mundra and Rajan were addressing a news briefing after the
conclusion of the RBI board meeting in the northeastern state of
Mizoram.
