BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
MUMBAI Nov 6 Bank of Baroda Ltd's, India's second-biggest state-run lender by assets, second-quarter profit slumped about 89 percent on Friday, hit by a sharp rise in provisions as bad loans jumped.
Shares in the Mumbai-based bank, which in August became one of the first state owned lenders to appoint a private sector chairman, tumbled almost 10 percent at the market open. At 0400 GMT, the stock was down 5.5 percent.
Net profit fell to 1.24 billion rupees ($18.9 million) for its quarter ended Sept. 30 from 11.04 billion rupees reported a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement on Friday.
The gross bad loan ratio for the quarter rose to 5.56 percent, a jump from 4.13 percent in the previous three months and 3.32 percent in the same quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 65.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.