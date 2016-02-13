US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
MUMBAI Feb 13 Bank of Baroda, India's second-largest lender by assets, reported a quarterly loss of 33.42 billion rupees ($491 million), as bad loans at the state-run bank increased sharply.
The loss for the fiscal third quarter ending Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 3.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.93 billion rupees for the bank, which late last year too on a chief executive from the private sector as part of a government bid to reform state banks.
($1 = 68.1082 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Himank Sharma; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)