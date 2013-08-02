A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades public sector lenders Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) and Union Bank of India (UNBK.NS) on slowing growth and impact on earnings from mark-to-market losses in their bond portfolios.

Bank of Baroda shares are down 5.22 percent, while United Bank of India falls 4.65 percent.

Bond yields surged sharply after the central bank began tightening short-term liquidity last month in order to arrest the rupee decline.

State-controlled banks typically hold large portfolios of government securities in the available-for-sale (AFS) category rather than in the held-to-maturity (HTM) category, which means a drop in bond yields has to be recorded as a capital loss on their balance sheets.

The brokerage says it expects MTM losses of at least 3-4 billion rupees for Bank of Baroda, estimating that the lender has an AFS book of 21 percent of its bond portfolio.

It cuts the bank's rating to "neutral" from "buy".

It values United Bank of India's AFS book at 17 percent of its bond portfolio, re-rating the stock to "underperform" from "neutral".

