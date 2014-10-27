BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 27 Bank of China Ltd's
Sydney branch is set to win regulatory
approval to begin clearing trades in Chinese yuan, according to
sources with direct knowledge of the issue, paving the way for
Australia to become an offshore hub for the Chinese currency.
The sources said China's central bank will award the mandate
to Bank of China, the country's fourth-largest bank by market
capitalisation and the world's biggest player in cross-border
yuan transactions.
Yuan clearing banks not only make cross-border yuan payments
more timely and convenient, but increase the awareness of yuan
usage among local companies and help yuan deposits to accumulate
in a country.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
said in July that the central bank was working with the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) on a memorandum of understanding that would
allow a clearing bank to be selected this year.
(Reporting By Xie Heng in BEIJING and Lawrence White in HONG
KONG)