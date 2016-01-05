* BOC Aviation set to launch $3 bln IPO in Q2 - sources
By Anshuman Daga and Fiona Lau
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Bank of China has
hired Goldman Sachs and BOC International as joint
sponsors for a $3 billion Hong Kong listing of its aircraft
leasing arm, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Bank of China plans to launch the IPO of Singapore-based BOC
Aviation in the second quarter of this year, the people said, in
what is set to be the world's biggest listing by an aircraft
lessor.
The IPO comes as Asian lessors raise funds to challenge
Western rivals in the nearly $217 billion global industry, with
huge orders or acquisitions to service the world's
fastest-growing aviation market. Rival CDB Leasing, owned by
state-controlled China Development Bank, plans to raise $1
billion in another IPO set for the second-quarter 2016, the
people said.
"There won't be any shortage of investors because they are
looking at not just an aircraft leasing company (BOC Aviation)
but at a company whose future is entrenched in Asia Pacific.
It's a growth story," said Shukor Yusof, an analyst at Malaysian
aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.
Morgan Stanley has been hired as joint global
co-ordinator for the lessor's IPO, the people said, adding that
the final deal value could change depending on market conditions
and more banks could join the deal. The people declined to be
identified because the information was not public.
BOC Aviation, formed after Bank of China's 2006 purchase of
a firm formerly backed by Singapore Airlines Ltd, has
grown to become Asia's second-biggest lessor with a portfolio of
about 250 planes valued at $9.4 billion, according to estimates
from industry publication Flightglobal.
The lessor, which has an investment grade rating, has
already tapped into different sources of financing, including
offshore renminbi-denominated bonds.
Longer-term investors such as insurers and pension funds are
warming up to the sector as aircraft leases offer fixed incomes
and are often seen as safe transactions. Paid for in U.S.
dollars, aircraft are comparatively easy to re-lease to
different geographies.
"Investors should avoid airlines but aircraft leasing
companies are among the best assets investors can go for because
you are looking at returns of at least 12 to 13 percent a year,"
said Endau Analytics' Yusof.
BOC Aviation posted a 5 percent rise in net profit to a
record $171 million in the first half to June 2015.
Goldman Sachs and BOC Aviation declined to comment.
Bank of China and BOC International, its investment banking
unit, declined to comment, while Morgan Stanley was not
available to comment.
China Aircraft Leasing is the only listed aircraft
lessor in Asia, while the U.S. has a few listed sector players
including AerCap Holdings NV and Air Lease Corp.
At least five Asian companies, including units of Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd as well as BOC
Aviation, now rank among the world's top 15 aircraft lessors,
according to Flightglobal.
GECAS, a unit of General Electric Co and AerCap
dominate the sector in which the top 50 lessors control a fleet
of just over 7,800 planes valued at nearly $217 billion.
