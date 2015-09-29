HONG KONG, Sept 29 Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd said on Tuesday it has issued 1 billion yuan ($157.17 million) of 3-year panda bonds with a coupon of 3.5 percent.

It is the first issue of such yuan-denominated bonds by an overseas bank in China's interbank bond market.

The bank made the announcement in an emailed statement.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of China (Hong Kong) were approved to issue 1 billion yuan and 10 billion yuan of panda bonds, respectively, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said last week.

HSBC is also selling bonds on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.3627 yuan) (Reporting by Bi Xiaowen; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)