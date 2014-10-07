(Adds context, background)

Oct 7 (IFR) - Bank of China is to begin marketing its first issue of Additional Tier 1 preferred shares this week as it looks to raise as much as US$6.5bn, according to two sources.

The Chinese lender will announce the Basel III-compliant capital offering tomorrow and begin roadshow presentations in London and Hong Kong on Thursday, the sources said, adding that the deal was likely to price next week.

The capital raising will mark China's first sale of preferred shares, and comes as the country's banks are looking to top up their regulatory capital to meet Basel III standards.

Bank of China is targeting a yield of between 6.5% and 7% for the securities, which will have no maturity and come with a call option after five years.

According to an investor survey published by Morgan Stanley yesterday, on average investors saw 7.16% yield-to-call as fair value for a US dollar perpetual AT1 callable after five years from an average Big Four Chinese bank. About 148 investors participated in the survey and Asian investors accounted for 73%.

Investors, on average, would turn overweight if yields reached 7.69% and underweight if yields fell to 6.29%. US and European investors demanded higher yields. US and European investors generally demanded higher yields and private banks, interestingly, have lower fair value target, the survey showed.

According to private bank investors, clients could leverage their investment in China AT1s by about 34%, the survey said. Investors saw the highest repricing risk in China and Hong Kong Basel III-eligible Tier 2 securities, followed by China high-yield bonds and corporate perpetuals.

As IFR reported earlier, BOC International is leading the offshore AT1 offering, alongside BNP Paribas, China Merchants Securities, Citigroup, Citic Securities International, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered.

BOC aims to raise as much as Rmb100bn (US$16.3bn) of AT1 capital, comprising Rmb60bn of domestic preferred shares and Rmb40bn overseas. On the domestic tranche, the lender plans to issue not more than 320m shares this year to raise up to Rmb32bn. (Reporting by Lianting Tu and Fiona Lau; editing by Steve Garton)