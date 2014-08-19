Aug 19 Bank Of China Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 89.7 billion yuan(14.61 billion US dollar); forecast 90.2 billion yuan

* Says H1 net interest margin at 2.27 percent at end-June versus 2.29 percent at end-March

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 11.78 percent at end-June versus 12.95 percent at end-March

* Says NPL ratio at 1.02 percent at end-June versus 0.98 percent at end-March

* Q2 net profit 44.3 billion yuan (by Reuters calculation)

ource text in English: bit.ly/1Bwxo45

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1410 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)