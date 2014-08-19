BRIEF-Mara Delta says on track to achieve FY distribution forecast
* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017
Aug 19 Bank Of China Ltd
* Says H1 net profit 89.7 billion yuan(14.61 billion US dollar); forecast 90.2 billion yuan
* Says H1 net interest margin at 2.27 percent at end-June versus 2.29 percent at end-March
* Says capital adequacy ratio at 11.78 percent at end-June versus 12.95 percent at end-March
* Says NPL ratio at 1.02 percent at end-June versus 0.98 percent at end-March
* Q2 net profit 44.3 billion yuan (by Reuters calculation)
ource text in English: bit.ly/1Bwxo45
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1410 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017
LONDON, April 21 A surprise call for a UK election has barely ruffled feathers among foreign investors, who have pumped money back into British stocks after last year's sterling slide following the Brexit referendum spurred a rush for the exits.