BRIEF-Sterling Bank reports Q1 pretax profit of 2.02 bln naira
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
Sept 23 Bank Of China Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 600 million domestic preference shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uV7XX7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA