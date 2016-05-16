* Bank of China readies landmark securitisation

By Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Bank of China is working on a landmark securitisation of non-performing loans, in a key test of a financing tool designed to help lenders deal with a serious slowdown in the PRC economy.

China's fourth-largest lender plans to sell securities backed by bad loans as early as this month in the first deal of its kind since 2008.

Regulators are promoting the format again after NPLs in the banking sector jumped about 51 percent year on year to 1.27 trillion renminbi ($194 billion) as of end-2015. Total NPLs rose again to 1.39 trillion renminbi at the end of March, the banking watchdog said last week.

Reuters reported in February that China had granted its six largest banks a combined quota of 50 billion renminbi to issue asset-backed securities, with NPLs as underlying assets, and more PRC lenders are expected to follow in BOC's footsteps.

However, market participants say it will be challenging for such transactions to find investors capable of assessing the risks related to bad loans beyond the major four state-owned bad loan managers, particularly because information on historical defaults on loans and court procedures remains opaque. Similar structure Sources familiar with the matter say BOC has mandated China Merchants Securities as lead underwriter for the securitisation.

"We are still discussing some aspects of the transaction with regulators and probably will launch the deal at the end of this month," said one source.

The asset pool of the ABS will be about 1 billion renminbi ($153 million), implying an issue size of less than 500 million renminbi.

In a statement last Monday, BOC says it is actively participating in the securitisation pilot scheme, without giving any further details.

It also disclosed its workout and performance data on NPLs over the past three years, noting that it recovered principal of 101.3 billion renminbi during 2015 - more than the 97.1 billion renminbi of NPLs it said were outstanding at the start of the year.

Among China's four biggest banks, BOC reported the lowest NPL ratio of 1.43 percent at the end of 2015, well below Agricultural Bank's 2.39 percent, China Construction Bank's 1.58 percent and ICBC's 1.50 percent.

As with the bad loan ABS that CCC issued in 2008, BOC will be both the originator and the loan servicer. The deal will also have some form of liquidity support to cover any repayment gaps and an incentive scheme to encourage the servicer to work out bad loans.

This being the first sale of NPL-backed securities under the pilot scheme, analysts and bankers expect the underlying assets to be of relatively higher quality, such as secured loans with higher expected recovery rates.

Also, the transaction will have a much larger subordinated tranche to give the senior portion enough credit enhancement.

"When you have a big subordinated tranche as a buffer, the yields on the senior tranches are not likely to be high enough to attract investors, such as wealth management products and private funds," said one of the sources.

For instance, the senior tranche of CCB's NPL securities in 2008 was rated AAA. CCB's transaction comprised a senior tranche of 2.15 billion renminbi and a sub piece of 615 million renminbi against underlying bad loans with 9.6 billion renminbi in outstanding principal. Buyer beware Analysts, however, warned that lacklustre yields and a lack of historical data on NPLs may keep sophisticated investors away from these transactions.

"The data is the biggest barrier to the development of NPL ABS," said Ben McCarthy, head of Asia-Pacific structured finance at Fitch Ratings.

"There is very limited history available on how NPLs in China have performed and how loans in different asset classes performed. Information of defaults on either residential or commercial loans is difficult to obtain. Getting an understanding of how long it takes to recover through the court system is also a barrier."

Without a significant presence of distressed debt funds or hedge funds in China, the mainstay of investors for Chinese NPL ABS in the interbank bond market may end up being banks and national bad loan managers.

However, that will defeat the purpose of dispersing risks beyond the banking system.

"The objective of off-balance-sheet treatment may itself prove hard to achieve if lenders continue holding subordinated tranches, as they have historically, or if banks invest heavily in securitised NPLs from other banks," Fitch said in a report.

Another tricky aspect for Chinese NPL securitisation is that issuers are concerned that such transactions will trigger accusations they are selling off state-owned assets at big discounts. This has made issuers adopt very cautious approach towards the pilot scheme, according to an onshore credit rating analyst. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)