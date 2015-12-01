NEW YORK Dec 1 A U.S. judge has imposed a
$50,000 daily fine against Bank of China Ltd after
holding it in contempt for refusing to turn over account
information of Chinese customers accused of selling counterfeit
luxury goods.
In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan in Manhattan said the "coercive fine" will be
imposed starting on Dec. 8 unless the bank stops withholding its
customers' records.
The records sought involve Chinese entities that were sued
in 2010 by Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and other
unit of Paris-based Kering SA for alleged
counterfeiting. Bank of China is not a defendant in that case.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)