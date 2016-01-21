Jan 20 Bank of China Ltd surrendered
records of various Chinese entities after a U.S. judge imposed a
daily fine of $50,000 against the bank, in a case brought by
Gucci America Inc.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan imposed the fine in
December last year after holding the bank in contempt for
refusing to turn over account information on Chinese customers
accused of selling counterfeit luxury goods.
Sullivan stated that the "coercive fine" would be imposed
starting on Dec. 8 unless the state-run bank complies with
subpoena requests for the records.
The records come from Chinese entities that were sued in
2010 by Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and other
units of Gucci's Paris-based parent, Kering SA, for
trademark infringement over their sales of knockoff handbags,
briefcases and other products.
Sullivan initially ordered Bank of China to turn over
customer records in 2011. He renewed his order in September,
after a federal appeals court told him to revisit the matter.
Bank of China, which is not a defendant, said it could not
turn over the records without violating Chinese privacy law and
that the judge lacked jurisdiction to force compliance, and
opted to appeal the civil contempt order and fine.
"By making today's document production, BOC has complied
with the court's orders and believes it has purged its
contempt," David Esseks, a lawyer for the bank, said in a letter
to Sullivan on Wednesday, after the bank surrendered its
records.
Esseks also stated that he believed there would be no
sanctions payment due today, or should become due going forward.
Reuters could not immediately reach Kering SA for comment
outside regular business hours.
The case is Gucci America Inc v. Weixing Li, 10-cv-04974,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)