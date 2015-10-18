BEIJING Oct 18 Bank of China Ltd
, the country's fourth biggest commercial
bank, has voted to spin off its aviation leasing unit in a Hong
Kong share sale, the lender said in a statement to the Shanghai
Stock Exchange.
BOC Aviation Pte Ltd will raise funds by selling
no more than 40 percent of the firm through a listing of new and
old shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,
the statement said.
The bank will sell 90 percent of the offer to international
investors and 10 percent to Hong Kong investors, while the bank
will remain the controlling shareholder of the leasing firm, it
said.
The fund raised will be used for purchasing new aircraft and
supplement working capital, the statement said.
The plan was approved unanimously by Bank of China's board
of directors on Friday.
The statement did not discuss the timing of the share issue
or the amount to be raised. BOC Aviation is one of the world's
biggest aviation leasing operators. Bank of China in its iterim
report said the unit owned 236 aircraft and managed 20 other
aircraft by the end of June.
BOC Aviation held total assets of $11.4 billion and net
assets of $2.1 billion, and recorded a profit after tax of $309
million in 2014, Bank of China said in its annual report.
The unit also maintains a sizable capital management
program, converting $5 billion Euro Medium Term Note program
into a Global Medium Term Note program during the first half of
the year.
BOC Aviation this year also issued its inaugural $750
million senior notes in the United States, and completed two
private placements, including a SGD145 million 10-year senior
unsecured fixed rate note, according to the bank's interim
report.
