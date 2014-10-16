* First ever contingent capital deal by a Chinese bank
* Issuance is world's largest-ever contingent capital deal
* Move aimed at bolstering balance sheet under Basel rules
* Similar deals from Chinese banks to follow by year-end
By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, Oct 16 Bank of China
(BoC) on Thursday sold $6.5 billion worth of contingent capital,
launching a landmark wave of fundraising by China's biggest
banks as they strengthen their balance sheets to meet new global
bank capital rules.
It is the first time a Chinese bank has issued so-called
additional Tier 1 preference shares, instruments which behave
like bonds and convert into common equity if the bank's core
capital falls below certain trigger ratios.
It is also the world's largest ever contingent capital deal,
beating a $5.6 billion deal by HSBC in September.
As growth slows and bad debts build up, China's banks are
rushing to replenish their balance sheets to meet the tough new
global bank capital regulations known as Basel
III.
This deal follows a wave of similar issuance by European
banks earlier this year.
China's four biggest lenders are expected to issue $20
billon worth of additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital by the end
of the year, according to Fitch Ratings.
The Chinese government has been rigorously enforcing Basel
III regulations in its efforts to ward off a financial crisis
following a huge run-up in debt since 2008 and a marked slowdown
in the economy.
BoC said the preference shares would yield 6.75 percent,
within the range expected by investors. Investors in these kind
of preference shares demand a premium over straight bonds from
the same issuer, for the additional risk that their securities
may be converted into common shares in times of stress for the
bank.
BoC on Aug 14. said it received regulatory approval to issue
up to $16 billion worth of preference shares.
Bank of China International led the deal, along with BNP
Paribas, China Merchants Securities (HK), Citigroup
, CITIC Securities International, Credit Suisse,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered
.
(Additional reporting by Lianting Tu and Steve Garton of IFR;
Editing by Lisa Jucca and Ryan Woo)