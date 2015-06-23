HONG KONG, June 23 China's fourth-largest lender
the Bank of China Ltd on Tuesday said it would respond
to any formal request for information from Italian authorities
investigating alleged money laundering and other financial
crimes at its Milan branch.
But the bank said it had not received any formal documents
from Italian prosecutors in relation to the investigation into
the branch and 297 individuals, mostly Chinese living in Italy.
"The bank will closely follow the development of the
relevant legal proceedings and provide timely disclosure in
accordance with the relevant laws and regulations," the bank
said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
"In respect of anti-money laundering, the bank constantly
improves its anti-money laundering management and control
system, actively fulfils its anti-money laundering duties and
obligations."
The bank said it was aware of media reports in 2012 that
Italian authorities had contacted its Milan branch requesting
cooperation with an investigation into funds transfers to China
and its remittance business.
According to a formal request by the prosecutor seen by
Reuters on Saturday, more than 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion)
was smuggled to China from Italy between 2006 and 2010 using the
Money2Money (M2M) transfer service.
It said 2.2 billion euros of that had been sent via the Bank
of China's Milan branch.
Bank of China's Hong Kong-listed shares closed up nearly 2
percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Stephen Coates)