BEIJING Aug 28 Bank of China Ltd said on Friday it faces margin pressure in the second half of this year from interest rate liberalisation, an official said at a press conference.

Bank of China Vice President Zhang Jinliang also told a results briefing that the weak trade sector hurt the lender's fee income in the first half. (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)