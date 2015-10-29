BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Oct 29 Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a 1.5 percent fall in net profit in the third quarter as bad loans grew.
Profit for June-September was 40.8 billion yuan ($6.42 billion) from 41.4 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.
The result compared with the 0.975 percent average growth estimate of four analysts polled by Reuters.
BoC's non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.43 percent at September-end from 1.41 percent three months prior. ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)