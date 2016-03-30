SHANGHAI, March 30 Bank of China Ltd (BoC)
, the country's fourth-largest lender, said
on Wednesday net profit rose 2 percent in the fourth quarter of
2015, above analyst estimates.
Profit reached 39 billion yuan ($6.03 billion) in the three
months through December from 38.5 billion yuan in the same
period a year prior.
The result compared with an average estimate of 36 billion
yuan extrapolated from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters on
their expected yearly net profit.
For the whole of 2015, net profit rose to 170.85 billion
yuan from 169.6 billion yuan a year earlier.
BoC's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.43 percent as at
end-December, from 1.43 percent at end-September.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan renminbi)
