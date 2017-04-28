BEIJING, April 28 Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, posted flat first-quarter net profit growth on Friday, missing estimates as bad loans weighed on its balance sheet.

Profit was 46.6 billion yuan ($6.76 billion) in the three months ended March 31, flat from 46.6 billion yuan a year earlier.

The result compared with an average estimate of 47.7 billion yuan from three analysts polled by Reuters.

BoC said its non-performing loan ratio was 1.45 percent at end-March, against 1.46 percent at end-December. Its NPLs topped 150.3 billion yuan at end-March compared to 146 billion yuan at end-December. ($1 = 6.8971 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)