NICOSIA Nov 24 Bank of Cyprus on
Tuesday said it would extend the appointment of John Hourican as
its chief executive officer for a further two years after he
reconsidered his intention to step down.
The former Royal Bank of Scotland executive will sign a new
two-year contract effective from February 2016, the bank said in
a statement.
The Ireland native took the helm of the bank in late 2013
after international creditors called on the lender to 'bail-in'
uninsured deposits of its customers to recapitalise.
Hourican oversaw a one-billion-euro recapitalisation
programme of the bank backed by private investors in mid-2014.
(Writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)