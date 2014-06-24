NICOSIA, June 24 Bank of Cyprus, the Cypriot lender which recapitalised by turning investors' deposits to equity in 2013, said it would discuss funding and capital issues at its next board meeting scheduled on June 26.

It said it would explore funding and capital options that could expedite implementation of the group's restructuring plan and further strengthen the group. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Michael Urquhart)