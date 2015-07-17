MOSCOW, July 17 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus said on Friday it had agreed to sell its stake in Russia's Uniastrum Bank and certain other Russian assets as part of a plan to reduce exposure to the country.

The bank said in a statement it would sell the majority of its Russian operations, including its 80 percent stake in Uniastrum Bank, to Artyom Avetisyan, the majority shareholder in Regional Credit bank, a Russian bank.

Bank of Cyprus had previously reclassified its Russian operations as a disposal group held for sale citing the deteriorating economic conditions in Russia. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)