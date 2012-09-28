(Refiles as "Comment" without any other changes to text)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - The Bank of England Financial Policy
Committee's call for UK financial institutions to take advantage
of the improvement in market conditions to raise outside capital
is the right one. Sadly, it will likely remain unanswered, and
for once, the banks won't be the guilty parties.
The committee notes in its report that recent improvements
in market conditions should help banks raise capital externally,
and suggests that banks should look at options such as debt
conversion or the issuance of suitable contingent capital
instruments, as well as conventional equity.
That all sounds great on paper, but there's a catch. Banks
would love to look at debt conversion or issuing "suitable
contingent capital instruments", but they simply can't, because
the Financial Services Authority continues to drag its feet.
All European banks have very little clarity on what they can
and can't do when it comes to hybrid bank capital, despite
dialogue with the authorities. In the UK, however, hybrid
structurers complain the regulator is not willing to engage in
discussions, leaving them even further in the dark.
The fact that European banks have raised over
EUR8bn-equivalent of Tier 2 capital since the beginning of July
and UK banks have yet to make an appearance in the capital space
this year gives an indication of the FSA's inertia. At least
some European regulators are prepared to show their hands when
it comes to less racy instruments, the FSA has not even done
that.
Given the high coupons banks have to pay - ABN AMRO, for
example, paid 7.125% for Tier 2 debt in the euro market - banks
can't be blamed for being reluctant to pull the trigger if there
is a risk the deal will not count as capital at some point in
the future.
And the FSA's lack of engagement as it waits for Europe to
finalise the Basel guidelines into European law is just one
issue.
HM Revenue and Customs created another in July when it
questioned the tax-deductibility of future bank capital
instruments. HMRC has said it will only provide
clarity once CRD4 has been enacted, leaving banks to wait
longer.
So, this leaves UK banks with the option of raising pure
equity, which at current valuations does not make sense.
If there was ever an example of disjointed policy making,
then this is it: the left arm does not know what the right arm
is doing. The BoE's aims are laudable, and from early next year
it will be in sole charge of UK bank regulation and able to
ensure they actually happen.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)