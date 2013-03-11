LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Bank of England (BoE), rated Aa1/AAA/AAA, has set the final terms on a USD2bn three-year bond at mid-swaps minus 4bp versus guidance of minus 3bp area, one of the banks managing the deal said on Monday.

The books will close at 1300GMT, and were in excess of USD2.75bn by 1130GMT. Lead managers Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and RBC will price the bond later on Monday.

The BoE had recently indicated to banks that it would issue the bond to finance its foreign exchange reserves.

The new bond will refinance an outstanding USD2bn 1.625% deal which matures on March 18, and represents the seventh annual three-year dollar issue sold by the borrower, which previously used a euro note programme.

Its last USD2bn three-year dollar bond, issued around the same time a year ago, was priced at mid-swaps minus 9bp through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.

Almost USD6bn of orders were placed, considerably more than the USD3.5bn average of its previous three visits. The bond was bid on Tradeweb at swaps minus 2.5bp on Monday morning.