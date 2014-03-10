LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Bank of England, rated
Aa1/AAA/AA+, has sold a new USD2bn 0.875% three-year US dollar
bond issue to finance its foreign currency reserves, it said on
Monday.
Barclays, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and RBC priced the bonds
at mid-swaps minus 2bp, from guidance at mid-swaps minus 1bp
area, which equated to a reoffer yield of 0.883% and a spread of
12.25bp over the current three-year Treasury.
This is the eighth operation under the Bank's annual
programme to finance its foreign currency reserves: previous
three-year dollar bonds were issued in March 2007, March 2008,
March 2009, March 2010, February 2011, February 2012 and March
2013.