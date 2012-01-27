India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI State-run Bank of India (BOI.NS) sees subdued growth on corporate loans going forward, while rising debt restructuring by corporates is exerting stress on the bank's assets, executive director N. Seshadri said on Friday.
He said stress is evident in the loans given to textile, aviation, steel and power sectors.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.